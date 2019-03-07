Last chance to join the competition

The Metalysis–ESA Grand Challenge launched at Farnborough International Airshow

Hurry, 1 April is the closing date for applications to join the Metalysis–ESA Grand Challenge and win half a million euros.

If your company is devising process-monitoring systems, your technology could go to space.

ESA with UK company Metalysis, launched a competition which will reward new technology that could eventually make metals from resources found on the Moon and other celestial bodies.

Next month, ESA will announce the competing teams and the next steps of the prize.

The Challenge is part of ESA’s Space 4.0 commitment to competitions that create new European entrepreneurs, innovation-led start-ups and new ventures. The Grand Challenge attracts wide communities of thinkers and problem solvers, catalysed by ESA and space, to address specific challenges with unconventional and disruptive approaches. This may also trigger development and exploitation of unforeseen spin-off businesses.

Metalysis–ESA Grand Challenge asks competitors to devise process-monitoring systems that can slot into Metalysis’ electrochemical cells on Earth, and accompany the technology into space. They are invited to develop entries, based on Metalysis’ electrochemical technology, to support sustainable operations and outer planetary exploration from long-term space settlements.

All the requirements of the Metalysis–ESA Grand Challenge are available here.

Please apply through ESA’s Grand Challenge website.

Competing teams of the Metalysis–ESA Grand Challenge, are reminded to first carefully read the terms and conditions of the ESA Grand Challenge, then submit your application through the ESA website.