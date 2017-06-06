Setting the stage

Building a future on another celestial body requires bold ideas. Experts from a variety of fields will be digging into the surface of resources management topics in the latest ESA’s Grand Challenge initiative – the ‘Innovation exchange – Fuel the future’ event.

On 8 June, there will be much talk on the challenges of identifying, extracting and delivering valuable resources on the Moon and near-Earth asteroids.

In-Situ Resource Utilisation (ISRU) involves the extraction and processing of local resources into useful products and services. The challenge could break human beings’ reliance on Earth supplies and promote commercial adventures from both space and non-space sectors.

ESA and space experts will exchange views to understand which challenges terrestrial industries dealing with resource management on Earth are facing every day.

To fuel the future, four main topics are on the table: