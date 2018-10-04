ESA Global Space Economic Forum

More than 150 speakers and leaders from industry and institutions will have the opportunity to exchange ideas on global challenges and innovation opportunities.

ESA’s Global Space Economic Forum on 10 October will be held in the Erasmus building at ESA's ESTEC technology centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.

Live web streaming coverage of the Global Space Economic Forum 2018 event is from 8:30–17:30 CEST on Wednesday 10 October.

Through different panel sessions and keynote speeches from industry leaders and institutions, participants at the forum will have the opportunity to hear and exchange ideas on global challenges and innovation opportunities. Click here to view the agenda.

Creating space partnerships

This conference presents a platform for networking and developing partnerships between space and non-space sectors – the partnerships of tomorrow.

The space sector looks forward to joining forces with other industrial domains and societal areas to tackle global challenges and uncover new opportunities.

Some of the partnerships and industry collaborations launched during ESA's Global Space Economic Workshop in 2017 gave rise to further workshops. These workshops, organised by third parties, involved working group sessions aimed at finding solutions to particular issues. The results of these sessions will be presented at the forum.

For further information on this event, please contact the GSEF Team at space.economicforum@esa.int.