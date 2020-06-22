Join the online Global Space Economic Workshop

Take part in ESA's online Global Space Economic Workshop on 3, 9, 16 and 23 July to discover opportunities for industry to work with ESA to fight the COVID-19 crisis. Join the discussion on ESA web TV or ESA Space Economy .

The unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has created huge challenges for society and the space sector, as many industries are impacted by these unpredictable challenges.

ESA has organised the first online edition of the Global Space Economic Workshop (GSEW) to provide a platform to discuss European industrial projects and the timely response of space-enabled services.

During the online events on 3, 9, 16 and 23 July, ESA will present information on activities aimed to support industry during these times of crisis and improve the recovery post COVID-19.

Space and non-space experts will contribute by discussing ESA’s actions to fight the crisis, outlining the value of satellite-based technologies, and relevant tools for tackling the current global challenges.

The sessions will outline how the usage of space data can also help with mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 on society and how innovative industrial projects in response to the outbreak are mitigating the journey ahead on COVID-19 and its related challenges.