Apply now for 2019 YGT opportunities!

More than 100 explorers wanted for this year’s Young Graduate Trainee opportunities at ESA!

Opportunities are open until 15 December 2019 and are available in engineering, science, IT, natural/social science, business and administration services.

The Young Graduate Trainee (YGT) programme offers a one-year experience at ESA and is a launch pad for many exciting opportunities in aerospace, research institutes or in international organisations such as ESA.

Select the one that best matches your interests and profile

Register and create your candidate profile with your CV and motivation letter

Once you have applied, you will be able to track the status of your application

Who can apply?

To apply, you must be:

a student in the final year of a Master's degree at a university or equivalent institute, or have just graduated. Candidates are required to have completed their Master's degree by the time they start work at ESA

a citizen of one of the following ESA Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Nationals from Slovenia, as an Associate Member, or Canada as a Cooperating State, can apply as well as those from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia as European Cooperating States

ESA is an equal opportunity employer engaged in embracing diversity and promoting an inclusive work environment. If you need assistance with your application due to a disability, please email contact.human.resources@esa.int.

What we offer you

Valuable experience that could open doors to a career within Europe’s space sector, renowned research institutes or, of course, ESA.

An international and multicultural environment

A one year contract

Approximately €2300 per month exempt from national income tax in ESA Member States and excellent employment conditions. The exact amount will depend on the location of the ESA Establishment.

Travel expenses at the beginning and end of the contract (including travel expenses for spouse and children if they reside with the trainee during the contract)

2.5 days paid leave per month

Comprehensive health cover under ESA’s social security scheme

Everything you need to know about the YGT Programme

Learn more about the YGT programme and the selection process here.