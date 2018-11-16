Apply now for the 2018 Young Graduate Trainee opportunities!

The Young Graduate Trainee (YGT) programme offers a one-year experience at ESA to students in their final year of a Master’s degree or recently graduated, and is a launch pad for many exciting opportunities within the space and STEM industry.

The YGT opportunities are now open and ESA is looking for more than 100 bright minds to join its team! The opportunities are mainly in Engineering, Science, IT, Natural/Social Science, Business and Administration services, and will be open for applications until 16 December 2018.

Access to the YGT opportunities

Discover our Young Graduate Trainee opportunities here.

Please remember: you can only apply for one opportunity. If you apply to more, your applications will be disregarded.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the YGT programme, you must be:

A student in the final year of a Master’s degree at University/equivalent institute or have just graduated. Candidates are required to have completed their Master's degree by the time they start work at ESA.

A citizen of one of the following Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Nationals from Slovenia, as an Associate Member, or Canada as a Cooperating State, can apply as well as those from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia as European Cooperating States (ECS).

ESA is an equal opportunity employer, committed to achieving diversity within the workforce and creating an inclusive working environment. Applications from women are encouraged. If you need support with your application due to a disability, please email contact.human.resources@esa.int.

Everything you need to know about the YGT Programme

Learn more about the YGT programme and the selection process here.