Julia’s ESA journey, from YGT to Flight Dynamics Engineer

To conclude our series on the stories of ESA’s YGT alumni, we caught up with Julia Schwartz, ESA Flight Dynamics Engineer and physicist. Julia joined ESA as a Young Graduate Trainee in 2006 and has stayed with the Agency ever since.

Hello Julia, could you please tell us about your time as a YGT? What did you do?

I worked in the mission analysis section of the flight dynamics division. Mission analysts study the feasibility of proposed space missions: what trajectory can be flown to reach the destination? What launcher will provide the necessary escape velocity and when can we launch? Will there be eclipses, occultations or conjunctions? Those and many, many other questions need be answered before a mission can be approved and industry asked to build the satellite.

Looking back, what do you remember most about this time?

I remember sitting in my office thinking ‘Wow! I look forward to Mondays the same way I look forward to the weekends. I did not know this was possible in a job.’ I was extremely lucky to arrive in a place where I relished what I was doing technically and where the people around me, foremost my supervisor and my closest co-workers, were kind and helpful.

What did you study before coming to ESA?

I studied physics in the most general way, without any specialisation. However, I quickly preferred theoretical physics over experimental physics. But at the time I did not know where or how I could apply that later in my professional life.

Let’s move now to the present! What are you working on at the moment?

Nowadays I run a small group in charge of optimising the manoeuvres that are necessary to send our operational spacecraft to their target orbits. We do this for all science missions, so those missions that either carry large telescopes on board and observe the universe from one of the near Earth Lagrangian points, or those that fly far away to other planets.