Vacancy for the post of Director of Telecommunications

The European Space Agency is currently looking for a new Director of Telecommunications to join its executive board and support the Director General, with responsibility for relevant ESA programmes and overall objectives.

The position will be based at the European Centre for Satellite Applications & Telecommunications (ECSAT), near Oxford (UK).

The aim of the Telecommunications Programme is to maintain and improve participating ESA Member States’ capability and competitiveness in satellite communications and applications. The programme brings together industry partners and promotes industrial initiatives for large-scale partnership projects. It defines, assesses and promotes the use of space-related telecommunications systems for innovative services.

The Director of Telecommunications is responsible for the definition, promotion and execution of all telecommunication-satellite-based systems for the Agency, proposals for new projects and initiatives in the field of Telecommunications, management of the related programmes as well as supporting international efforts in the fields of interoperability and standardisation.

The Director will manage ESA Telecommunications programmes with a budget of approximately €500 million and lead a staff of 150 employees.

Consult the detailed job profile and requirements.