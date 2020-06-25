Vacancy for the post of ESA Director General
ESA Council approved yesterday the publication of the position of Director General, to succeed Johann-Dietrich Wörner, whose mandate comes to an end in mid-2021.
The Director General guides and oversees the evolution of ESA’s role and programmes in support of Europe’s governments and the needs of European society with respect to space. They are accountable for the implementation of Agency policies and the execution of its programmes, and must be a national of one of the ESA Member States with international experience in one or more of the following areas: political, technical, scientific, economic, administrative.
The successful candidate will have occupied top-level posts in public, semi-public or private organisations.
Experience in space-related matters would be highly desirable.
"Six years ago I saw a vacancy like this and it changed my life. Here’s the chance for my successor to apply to - in a year from now - lead Europe in Space!" Jan Wörner encourages applications for the position of ESA Director General as he prepares to pass on the baton in June 2021.
The detailed job profile and requirements is available here.
Applications should be addressed, in the form of a cover letter and CV, no later than 31 August 2020, to the Head of the Human Resources Department and submitted at the following e-mail address: esadgselection@esa.int
Please note that applications are only considered from nationals of one of the following states: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.