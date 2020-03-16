Information for all visitors to ESA sites: coronavirus measures for hosted meetings and visitors

In recent weeks ESA personnel have been informed about a number of measures and travel restrictions taken in respect of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

ESA measures for hosted meetings and visitors

As this is a rapidly evolving situation, ESA has taken a range of precautionary measures in order to minimise the spread of the virus, while also ensuring business continuity within the organisation.

[updated 16 March 2020]

On Friday 13 March, ESA employees were asked to telework from home wherever possible until further notice.

As a consequence, external visitors (including ESA employees from other sites) will not be granted access to ESA’s establishments and facilities until further notice.

All meetings, if not postponed, will be organised via videoconference/remote connection, please contact your ESA point of contact.

Constant (daily) monitoring of the situation will take place, and whenever needed, new measures will be taken.

If you have any questions, please check with your ESA point of contact.

General recommendations

Please visit the website of the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the website of the relevant authority in your country for up-to-date information on Coronavirus (COVID-19) and general recommendations to reduce exposure and transmission.

[Information updated on 16 March 2020]