Agency Live discussion on caring for the climate after COVID-19 30/04/2020

Join us on Monday 4 May for a live streamed conversation with European experts on caring for the planet, following the drop in gas emissions due to coronavirus containment measures.

Environmental pollution has fallen significantly since governments across Europe implemented stay-at-home policies. Nitrogen dioxide levels in some European capitals have more than halved. Guests during the live discussion will reflect on climate change, its impact on human life and how the COVID-19 pandemic could shape our future.

Climate care: remote life, better life? will take place at 17:00 CEST on 4 May. Watch live on ESA Web TV: https://esawebtv.esa.int/ Guests include: Josef Aschbacher, Director of Earth Observation Programmes, ESA

Jakob Blasel, Fridays for Future

Alfredo Roma, Economist and Consultant

Paolo Vineis, Professor of Environmental Epidemiology, Imperial College London

Jan Wörner, ESA Director General The discussion will be moderated by Donatella Ponziani, Downstream Gateway Officer at ESA. You can pose questions during the hour-long webinar using the hashtag #AskESA on social media.

This is the first webinar in a series of five taking place in May and June: 20 May at 17:00 CEST “Healthcare”

3 June at 17:00 CEST “Post-millennials education and social life”

9 June at 15:30 CEST “Working efficiently, working remotely”

15 June at 17:00 CEST “COVID-19: Reinvent your business model”