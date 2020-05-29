Live discussion on education during the COVID-19 pandemic

Join us on Wednesday 3 June for a live streamed conversation with European experts on how space can help with post-millennials’ education and social lives.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge effect on schoolchildren across Europe. Schools have switched to online and distance teaching following the lockdown imposed by many countries to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Guests will discuss how national education systems have responded to online schooling, access to communications tools for students, the importance of the social component in the learning process and how space can help support education systems.

Post-millennials’ education and social lives will take place at 17:00 CEST on 3 June. Watch live on ESA Web TV: https://esawebtv.esa.int/