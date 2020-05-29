Live discussion on education during the COVID-19 pandemic
Join us on Wednesday 3 June for a live streamed conversation with European experts on how space can help with post-millennials’ education and social lives.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge effect on schoolchildren across Europe. Schools have switched to online and distance teaching following the lockdown imposed by many countries to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Guests will discuss how national education systems have responded to online schooling, access to communications tools for students, the importance of the social component in the learning process and how space can help support education systems.
Post-millennials’ education and social lives will take place at 17:00 CEST on 3 June. Watch live on ESA Web TV: https://esawebtv.esa.int/
Guests include:
- Anna Uronen, a primary school teacher in the Finnish education system
- Jan Wörner, ESA Director General
- Vasilis Zervos, associate professor in space economics and policy at the International Space University, Strasbourg
The discussion will be moderated by Donatella Ponziani, Downstream Gateway Officer at ESA.
You can pose questions during the hour-long webinar using the hashtag #AskESA on social media.
