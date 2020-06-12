Live discussion on how to reinvent business models after COVID-19

Join us on Monday 15 June for a live streamed conversation with European experts on how to reinvent your business model.

The coronavirus pandemic has induced and accelerated innovation and change within many space-enabled businesses as well as the space industry as a whole.

In the fifth and final webinar on how we can use space to improve life on Earth during and after the coronavirus pandemic, experts from big businesses, start-up companies, academics and entrepreneurs will discuss how to build tomorrow’s world.

“COVID-19: Reinvent your business model” will take place on 15 June at 17:00 CEST. Watch live on ESA Web TV: https://esawebtv.esa.int/