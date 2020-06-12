Live discussion on how to reinvent business models after COVID-19
Join us on Monday 15 June for a live streamed conversation with European experts on how to reinvent your business model.
The coronavirus pandemic has induced and accelerated innovation and change within many space-enabled businesses as well as the space industry as a whole.
In the fifth and final webinar on how we can use space to improve life on Earth during and after the coronavirus pandemic, experts from big businesses, start-up companies, academics and entrepreneurs will discuss how to build tomorrow’s world.
“COVID-19: Reinvent your business model” will take place on 15 June at 17:00 CEST. Watch live on ESA Web TV: https://esawebtv.esa.int/
Guests include:
- Nick Appleyard, Head of Space Solutions at ESA
- Oltion Carkaxhija, Head of Transformation at Air France KLM
- Jeremy Ghez, Associate Professor of Economics and International Affairs at the HEC international business school in Paris
- Barbara Imhof, Managing Director at Liquifer, an architecture and planning company in Vienna
- Marc Menasé, Founder and Chief Executive of Founders Future in Paris, which aims to help turn ideas into businesses
- Jan Wörner, ESA Director General
The discussion will be moderated by Donatella Ponziani, Downstream Gateway Officer at ESA.
You can pose questions during the webinar using the hashtag #AskESA on social media.
This is the final webinar in a series that included: