Watch: ESA Director General’s press briefing

This briefing, with DG Jan Wörner and ESA Directors, will lay out plans for the new budget committed to by Member States at Space19+ and look ahead at 2020.

In particular this year, we are looking forward to the launches of Solar Orbiter and ExoMars 2020, key missions in Science and Exploration, as well as Sentinel-6A, and the return to flight of Vega. We will welcome back Luca Parmitano from his Beyond mission, and continue to prepare for future exploration in low Earth orbit and at the lunar Gateway. Our new Space Safety and Security programme will be of vital importance as we monitor and mitigate threats in space and from space.

Space19+ also reinforced our belief that climate change and environmental monitoring are of paramount importance to our Member States. Other space applications are becoming more important by the day such as satellites for 5G and the Internet of Things, as well as new navigation applications, and downstream use of space data to improve life on Earth.

