Luna facility brings Moon to Earth

A facility planned for ESA’s Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne, Germany, will recreate the Moon’s surface on Earth. ESA project manager for strategic planning and future development Andreas Diekmann shares how the three-part lunar analogue facility, known as Luna, will help Europe go farther in space.

Analogue environments that replicate aspects of space on Earth provide a valuable test-bed for tools and concepts as well as a location for research and a training ground for astronauts.

Andreas says Luna will combine a 1000 m2 area of simulated lunar soil with a moon habitat, powered by an innovative energy system, representative of what could be used for a lunar base.

Luna will also benefit from proximity to the facilities and expertise of the EAC and German Aerospace Centre, DLR, making it a most attractive site for preparing for human exploration of the Moon.