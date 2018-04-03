ESA BR-339 Place for Space
3 April 2018
On 3 April 1968, the new European Space Technology and Research Centre, ESTEC, was inaugurated by HRHs Princess Beatrix and Prince Claus of the Netherlands. In the decades since that day, ESTEC has grown into ESA’s largest establishment, and the technical and organisational hub of Europe’s space sector. Enjoy the story of ESTEC in these pages – and try to imagine what the next 50 years might bring!
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!