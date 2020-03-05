This is ESA available in Portuguese, Romanian and Swedish

This is ESA, the fold-out brochure that presents ESA and its activities to the general public, has been published online in three more Member State languages.

The Portuguese, Romanian and Swedish versions of the brochure are the latest additions to the collection of This is ESA translations, bringing the number of languages available to nine. Originally published in English in early 2019, translations in Dutch, French, German, Italian and Spanish were produced later in the year.

The three new translations were completed with the help and support of the Romanian space agency (Rosa), the Portuguese Centro Ciência Viva and the Swedish National Space Agency. ESA plans to make the brochure available in other Member State languages during 2020 and 2021.

The brochure is an illustrated guide to what ESA is and what we do. It shows a range of our activities and missions at the cutting edge of space science and technology, including missions to make space safer, monitor climate and explore our Solar System. The brochure folds out to become an attractive space poster, which represents some of ESA’s key space missions spanning the past 30 years, as well as some of the ambitious science and discovery programmes planned for the next decade.

This is ESA can be downloaded here.