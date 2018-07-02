Voyage to space in Europe: register for ESA Open Day in the Netherlands

You can now register to see behind the scenes of Europe’s space adventure. We will be opening our doors for the annual ESA Open Day in the Netherlands on Sunday 7 October.

The Open Day is hosted at ESA’s ESTEC technical centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, but you can go there to see space science and technology from across the Agency – from astronauts to Earth observation, spacecraft control to satellite testing.

With 22 Member States, ESA is the Space Agency for Europe, working in every aspect of space activities, working with people and organisations all across our continent, and beyond.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Voyage to Space in Europe’. This is your opportunity to come nose to nose with space hardware, hear where we’re going next and meet Europe’s space agents – space scientists, mission designers and astronauts.