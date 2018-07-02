ESA > About Us > Exhibitions > FIA 2018
A community of innovation at the Farnborough Air Show and ESA13 July 2018 On the 17 July, a new Grand Challenge will be launched at Farnborough International Air Show by Metalysis, in the UK in cooperation with the European Space Agency. The following day a Global Space Economic Workshop will be held at ESA in Harwell.
ESA at FIA 201811 July 2018 ESA will join the UK Space Agency and UK space industry at Farnborough International Airshow 2018 in an exhibition and events area in the Space Zone in Hall 1.
N° 15–2018: Call for Media: ESA invites for media interactive talks at Farnborough 02 July 2018 ESA and its partners the UK Space Agency and UK space industry will host a series of media interactive talks on Tuesday 17 July during the Farnborough International Airshow. These will take place in the Space Zone, Hall 1, in the events area of...