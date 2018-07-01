The Rt Hon Theresa May, Prime Minister of the UK, examines the ESA ExoMars rover in the Space Zone at the Farnborough International Airshow, accompanied by ESA Director General Jan Wörner, ESA astronaut Tim Peake and Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency Dr Graham Turnock, 16 July 2018.
ESA astronaut Tim Peake shows the Rt Hon Theresa May, Prime Minister of the UK, around the Space Zone at the Farnborough International Airshow, accompanied by ESA Director General Jan Wörner and Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency Dr Graham Turnock, 16 July 2018
The Rt Hon Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, visits the joint UK Space Agency, UK industry, ESA exhibition area, accompanied by ESA Director General Jan Wörner, ESA astronaut Tim Peake and Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency Dr Graham Turnock, 16 July 2018.
UK PM Theresa May with ESA Exomars Rover at Farnborough Airshow 2018.
Sam Gyimah, Minister for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation visiting the Space Zone, accompanied by Andy Green, President of Ukspace and Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency Dr Graham Turnock, 16 July 2018.
Professor Lucie Green of UCL/MSSL presents space weather, explaining what it is and why it is important that we are able to forecast it, 16 July 2018.
ESA’s Juha-Pekka Luntama introduces ESA’s space weather mission to be positioned in orbit at the L5 Lagrangian point, 16 July 2018.
Dr Mike Willis of the UK Space Agency introduces the Lagrange L5 mission concept, and the work being done to develop our space weather forecasting capability, 16 July 2018.
The Rt Hon Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy at the joint UK Space Agency, UK space industry, ESA exhibition area at Farnborough International Airshow, 16 July 2018.
