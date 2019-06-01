The ESA stand at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 17 June 2019.
French President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed to the ESA Pavilion by ESA's Director General Jan Wörner and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet at the 53rd International Le Bourget Airshow in Paris France on 17 June 2019.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in conversation with ESA Director General Jan Wörner, on the ESA stand at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 17 June 2019.
ESA Director General Jan Wörner and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet meet the press at the International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 17 June 2019.
Arianespace and ESA signed the launch services contract for an Ariane launch vehicle for the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) on the ESA stand at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 17 June 2019.
ESA Head of Communications Philippe Willekens interviews ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet at the International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 17 June 2019.
ESA Head of Communications Philippe Willekens interviews ESA Director General Jan Wörner and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet at the International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 17 June 2019.
Part of the ESA stand at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 17 June 2019.
Thomas Jarzombek, the Federal Government Coordinator of German Aerospace Policy visits with ESA's Director
General Jan Wörner at the ESA Stand at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris France on 17
June 2019.
Didier Schmitt, the Space19+ Coordinator for Human and Robotic Exploration, talks about Space19+ and the future of space exploration at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 17 June 2019.
ESA's Head of Communications Philippe Willekens leads a talk with ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Didier Schmitt, the Space19+ Coordinator for Human and Robotic Exploration, about Space19+ and the future of space exploration at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 17 June 2019.
ESA's Head of Communications Philippe Willekens leads a talk with ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Didier Schmitt, the Space19+ Coordinator for Human and Robotic Exploration, about Space19+ and the future of space exploration, at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 17 June 2019.
NASA Apollo Astronauts Charlie Duke, Walt Cunningham and Al Worden, in conversation with ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and ESA DG Jan Wörner, on the ESA stand at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 18 June 2019.
NASA Apollo astronaut Charlie Duke, in conversation with Walt Cunningham, Al Worden, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and ESA DG Jan Wörner, on the ESA stand at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 18 June 2019.
NASA Apollo astronaut Al Worden, in conversation with Charlie Duke, Walt Cunningham, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and ESA DG Jan Wörner, on the ESA stand at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 18 June 2019.
NASA Apollo astronaut Walt Cunningham in conversation with Charlie Duke, Al Worden, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and ESA DG Jan Wörner, on the ESA stand at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 18 June 2019.
NASA Apollo astronaut Charlie Duke on the ESA stand at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 18 June 2019.
ESA Director General Jan Wörner talks to ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and NASA Apollo astronauts Charlie Duke, Walt Cunningham and Al Worden, at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 18 June 2019.
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet in conversation with NASA Apollo astronauts Charlie Duke, Walt Cunningham and Al Worden, at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 18 June 2019.
'Space and Climate Change' with Head of the ESA Climate Office Pascale Lecomte and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, at the International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 17 June 2019.
Group photo with ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet at the International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 17 June 2019.
In front of the ESA stand at the 53rd International Le Bourget Air & Space Show in Paris, France, on 17 June 2019.
Left to right: ESA Director of Earth Observation Josef Achbacher, ESA Director of Internal Services Jean-Max Puech, ESA Director General Jan Wörner, and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, at the ESA stand during the 53rd International Le Bourget Airshow in Paris, France.
