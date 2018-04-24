Live coverage of ESA at ILA

The European Space Agency will be present at the ILA international Air and Space Show that takes place on 25-29 April at Berlin ExpoCenter Airport, Germany.

The following events will be webstreamed live:

Wednesday:

11:00-12:30 Science is everywhere in ESA: Sentinel-3B, Mars Sample Return and Gaia

16:00-17:00 ILA Space Day Grand Opening: Space – its future challenges on the international arena

Thursday:

10:00-10:45 Ariane 6 – Europe’s independent and competitive access to space

14:15-15:00 Exploring the Red Planet – the next steps

15:15-16:00 Satellite-based Earth observation for the digital economy

Friday:

11:15-12:15 Europeans: once explorers, always explorers