Live coverage of ESA at ILA
The European Space Agency will be present at the ILA international Air and Space Show that takes place on 25-29 April at Berlin ExpoCenter Airport, Germany.
The following events will be webstreamed live:
Wednesday:
11:00-12:30 Science is everywhere in ESA: Sentinel-3B, Mars Sample Return and Gaia
16:00-17:00 ILA Space Day Grand Opening: Space – its future challenges on the international arena
Thursday:
10:00-10:45 Ariane 6 – Europe’s independent and competitive access to space
14:15-15:00 Exploring the Red Planet – the next steps
15:15-16:00 Satellite-based Earth observation for the digital economy
Friday:
11:15-12:15 Europeans: once explorers, always explorers
Last update: 24 April 2018
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!