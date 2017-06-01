'Plug and play' (Session 1)
Students and social media share ideas with ESA Director General Jan Woerner about a village on the moon, climate change, international collaboration and other space topics. Replay of 'plug and play' session 1 in the space pavilion at the Paris Air and Space Show, 24 June 2017.
Credits: ESA
'Plug and play’ (Session 2)
Younger space fans in an interactive challenge with ESA Director General Jan Woerner and astronauts Jean-Francois Clervoy and Leopold Eyharts. Replay of 'plug and play' session 2 in the space pavilion at the Paris Air and Space Show, 24 June 2017.
Credits: ESA
'Plug and play’ (Session 3)
Younger space fans put ESA Director General Jan Woerner to the test in an interactive word game. Replay of 'plug and play' session 3 in the space pavilion at the Paris Air and Space Show, 25 June 2017.
Credits: ESA
Plug and play
'Plug and play' challenges with young space fans in the space pavilion at the Paris Air and Space Show, 24 and 25 June
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!