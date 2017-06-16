Watch live

During the weeklong event, ESA will feature ambitious European missions and projects across all space domains, with a focus on recent achievements and upcoming endeavours.

The 52nd Paris Air and Space Show at Le Bourget opens its doors on Monday. Follow the live coverage of selected sessions 19–25 June.

Webstream programme* (all times in CEST):

Tuesday 20 June

11:00-12:00 Space 4.0ur Future: Pushing the Limits

An interaction with Heads of delegations from ESA Member States and partners on the evolution of the Agency and its programmes, leading towards the next ESA ministerial meeting in 2019.

14:45-15:45 Presenting Europe’s new vision for space exploration

David Parker, ESA Director of Human Spaceflight and Robotic Exploration, will present Europe’s new vision for space exploration, the European Exploration Envelope Programme (E3P), its content, its goals and its achievements.

Wednesday 21 June

10:00-11:00 New space exploration competition kickoff

Public announcement of the Space Exploration Masters to raise awareness of the Prize opportunities for the Best Business Success from a Technology Transfer related to Space Exploration technologies and New Business Innovation ideas.

16:00-17:00 Space 4.0ur future: up and start

Jan Woerner, ESA Director General, together with Eric Morel de Westgaver, ESA Director of Industry, Procurement and Legal Services, will lead this informal interactive discussion with leaders of industries and institutions from a variety of backgrounds and sectors about the tremendous potential of space technology, applications and services for commercial purposes.

Thursday 22 June

16:00-17:30 Space 4.0ur future: sound check with citizens – the Moon for our future

Speakers include Jan Woerner. The ESA Director General will open this discussion on space matters in an interactive way with a diversity of citizens gathered together, and benchmark live the results of the questions raised during a citizens debate on space for Europe organised by ESA in all its Member States in September 2016.

Friday 23 June

11:00-12:30 Space 4.0ur future – NewGen challenge

Awards ceremony for winning teams of the Student Aerospace Challenge, an annual competition that allows university students to participate in studies for a reusable manned suborbital vehicle. More info at http://www.studentaerospacechallenge.eu

Saturday 24 June

11:00-12:00 Space 4.0ur future: astrotalks

Kids, teens, youngsters, social media followers … life, the universe and everything – welcome to the ESA pavilion! This will be a special session with an even more special guest– stay tuned! Also, meet and chat with our experts, take a tour of the pavilion and don’t miss your chance to snap, post, tweet, blog, vlog, share this experience with the rest of the world!

16:00-17:00 Space 4.0ur future: plug and play – session 1

This is an open and interactive session that will again be dedicated to the younger generation – and with a chance to chat to ESA Director General Jan Woerner, about his plans for a village on the Moon or future international collaboration in space. Moreover this will be the opportunity to meet our experts, take a tour of the pavilion and explore space!

Sunday 25 June

11:00-12:00 Space 4.0ur future: plug and play – session 2

The second and last chance for kids, teens, youngsters and social media followers to interact with us: ESA Director General Jan Woerner will once more engage in an open and interactive dialogue with a possible future generation of space explorers, see above!

A programme of ESA’s main events at the Paris Air and Space Show is available here.

*Programme subject to change