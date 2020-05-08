Build your own LEGO Space Station
ESA Space Shop has teamed up with LEGO as an exclusive retail partner of its new International Space Station model. The model is available online from Friday 8 May and retails for €69.99.
The LEGO® Ideas International Space Station (model number 21321) is packed with authentic details, including a posable Canadarm2 robotic arm and two rotating joints that coincide with eight adjustable solar arrays, a buildable mini Space Shuttle and three mini cargo spacecraft.
It also comes with two astronaut micro-figures. Illustrated instructions are included, plus a 148-page booklet with fascinating Space Station facts and information about the LEGO fan who created this space model kit and its LEGO designer.
This 864-piece set would make a wonderful gift for any space enthusiast or LEGO fan (recommended age 16+).
