Taking electronic dance music out of this world

World Club Dome Space Edition inaugurated with a crowd of 55 0000

On Friday 7 June, ESA began a three-day starring role at the World Club Dome electronic dance music festival. Billed as the Space Edition, this event is the latest stage of an eighteen-month partnership with BigCityBeats, the company behind the show. This year’s festival featured Armin van Buuren, Jason Derulo, Steve Aoki and David Guetta amongst its star performers – as well as a 28-metre high model of Ariane 5, which dominated the main stage.

World Club Dome Space Edition was inaugurated with a spectacular light and music show for the crowd of 55 000 music fans. The programme recounted the history of human space exploration and highlighted ESA’s many achievements. ESA astronauts André Kuipers and Matthias Maurer took to the stage to recount their experiences and their hopes for the future.

As Bernd Breiter, CEO of BigCityBeats says, “I feel that the fusion of music entertainment and space exploration, between ESA and BigCityBeats, joins two very different concepts into a single theme, something that is so universal that everyone understands it”.