ESA wants to hear your space dreams

What is your vision for the future of space? As ESA prepares its programmes for upcoming years, we want to hear what your space dreams are. What exciting things should we be working on – and what activities will make the most difference to life on Earth? A new competition called My Space Dream gives you the chance to tell us what to do next, and win some great prizes. Perhaps like Alexander Gerst you dream of a future on the Moon and Mars, or perhaps like Tim Peake you focus on how the world can work together on space ventures. Tell us what inspires you most!

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to record a 30-second video of yourself explaining your space dream. Prizes will be awarded by an ESA jury, and you can also choose your favourite in a public vote – and ask your friends to do the same. The top prize winner will be treated to a day at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany, where they can see for themselves how astronauts work, train and eat. You can read all of the prizes, detailed instructions on how to take part and conditions for entry on the My Space Dream competition website. The My Space Dream competition takes place against the backdrop of Space19+, ESA’s Council at Ministerial level. It’s a vital time for Member States to share their ideas and ambitions for their space agency and commit to the exciting projects and missions needed for the years ahead. Great space activities like the International Space Station, the Ariane launcher family, and landing on a comet with Rosetta started as dreams and aspirations – what new dreams will become reality in the next generation?