ESAshop: ESA products at your fingertips

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a space enthusiast, the ESAshop is for you. From clothing and accessories to phone cases and backpacks, you’ll find a wide range of products to suit all ages.

The store offers three different product lines for adults: classic, design and United Space in Europe. Children are soon set to have their own product line featuring ESA mascot Paxi.

Ordering is easy: simply click on the items you want, choose the colour and size, then head to the checkout. All items are printed on demand and delivered to your door, wherever you are in the world.

“ESA has produced all kinds of merchandising over the years, but not in a centralised or easily accessible way,” said Philippe Willekens, Head of Communication at ESA. “This new, user-friendly store will be a place where people can purchase ESA products wherever they are in the world, and as such, convey the positive image of a United Space in Europe.”

The ESAshop is a collaboration with German company, Spreadshirt, which was founded in 2002. Spreadshirt is a leading e-commerce platform for on-demand printing of clothing and accessories. ESA provides the designs for the products in the ESAshop, and Spreadshirt take care of all the rest.

Philip Rooke, CEO of Spreadshirt, explains the benefits: “The Spreadshirt model uses print-on-demand technology, meaning that we only create a product when someone has made a purchase. We operate in 18 countries and deliver to over 190 countries, making us a truly international partner for ESA.”

The ESAshop starts taking orders today, so why not visit the store and have a look around? Happy shopping!