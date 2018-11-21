Space Talks at Frankfurt Airport
Throughout November, Europe has been talking space in a series of grassroots events sweeping across the continent. To mark the grand finale of the European Space Talks on 24 November, ESA, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and its partners invite you to an interactive, informal Space Talk at Frankfurt International Airport.
Over the past three weeks, members of the space community across Europe have presented their shared passion in original and creative ways during the European Space Talks: more than 250 lectures, exhibitions, film evenings, open days and presentations, in 26 countries.
On 24 November, ESA Director General Jan Wörner, ESA astronaut Thomas Reiter, Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte, and other top-class experts from the space and aviation industries will join the event at Frankfurt International Airport. They will discuss missions to explore our Universe, how we get into space, technologies that help advance our knowledge, what we do to understand our changing planet – and how space affects you!
Presentations will be structured around four thematic corners:
- Human and robotic exploration of the Moon and Mars, with astronaut Thomas Reiter, and ESA’s latest launch, the BepiColombo mission to Mercury.
- ‘Air travel in the future’ – applications for navigation and telecom.
- Europe's Earth observation and environmental monitoring from orbit, including digitization.
- ‘Security in space’: space safety experts will discuss space weather, how to clean up space debris, and plans to avoid asteroid hazards.
"We are proud to support this great series of events and to be able to present one of the main events at Frankfurt Airport: ESA and Fraport are located in the immediate vicinity of the Rhine-Main region,” said Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte. "Our two organisations combine an age-old dream of humankind - the fascination of flying. The content of our daily work may be different, but we face similar challenges: it is always about innovation and pioneering work, and more and more aerospace applications rely on the demands of space to meet the increasing demand for transport, so it makes sense to maintain exchanges and learn from each other.”
Discussions will be in English and German and take place at the Frankfurt International Airport’s Skyline area (Terminal 2, Area D, Level 4) from 11:00-14:00 CET. Register in advance to attend the event.
Watch online
If you cannot be in Frankfurt, you can follow the event live online and join the discussion via the hashtag #SpaceTalks on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The online audience is invited to ask questions in real time via social media.
Watch live via: https://spacetalks.interactivate.me.
#SpaceSelfie competition
Space fans should not miss out on the #SpaceSelfie photo contest, which will reward the coolest selfies taken in an eye-catching space-related location in Europe. Four overall winners will visit Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. Visit the website for the terms and conditions.
