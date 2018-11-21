Space Talks at Frankfurt Airport

ESA astronaut Thomas Reiter

Throughout November, Europe has been talking space in a series of grassroots events sweeping across the continent. To mark the grand finale of the European Space Talks on 24 November, ESA, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and its partners invite you to an interactive, informal Space Talk at Frankfurt International Airport.

Over the past three weeks, members of the space community across Europe have presented their shared passion in original and creative ways during the European Space Talks: more than 250 lectures, exhibitions, film evenings, open days and presentations, in 26 countries.

On 24 November, ESA Director General Jan Wörner, ESA astronaut Thomas Reiter, Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte, and other top-class experts from the space and aviation industries will join the event at Frankfurt International Airport. They will discuss missions to explore our Universe, how we get into space, technologies that help advance our knowledge, what we do to understand our changing planet – and how space affects you!

Presentations will be structured around four thematic corners: