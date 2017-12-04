Visit of President of Republic of Bulgaria to ESA

The President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Mr Rumen Radev, was welcomed on a visit to ESA’s Headquarters in Paris on 4 December by the Agency’s Director General, Jan Wörner.

This meeting highlights the current ESA cooperation with Bulgaria through its Plan for European Cooperating States (PECS) projects and its European Cooperating State Agreement.

Bulgaria has been an ESA European Cooperating State since April 2015, and its PECS Charter was signed in February 2016. Bulgarian delegates are invited to attend as observers ESA Council and participate in other subordinate bodies.