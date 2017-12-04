Visit of President of Republic of Bulgaria to ESA
The President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Mr Rumen Radev, was welcomed on a visit to ESA’s Headquarters in Paris on 4 December by the Agency’s Director General, Jan Wörner.
This meeting highlights the current ESA cooperation with Bulgaria through its Plan for European Cooperating States (PECS) projects and its European Cooperating State Agreement.
Bulgaria has been an ESA European Cooperating State since April 2015, and its PECS Charter was signed in February 2016. Bulgarian delegates are invited to attend as observers ESA Council and participate in other subordinate bodies.
At today’s meeting, Mr Wörner and President Radev discussed a number of new projects furthering cooperation in the PECS framework. They also discussed possible support actions during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2018, and Mr Wörner ensured President Radev of his full support for the European space agenda.
ESA will continue these discussions with the Bulgarian Ministry of Economy. ESA plans to support the country with communication material for space-related events and conferences, and will also support the Copernicus information day to be organised in Sofia in April 2018.
