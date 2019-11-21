Shimmering skies signal space weather
Safety & Security

Shimmering skies signal space weather

21/11/2019 229 views 17 likes 433902 ID

The Aurora, seen here dancing above Svalbard in Norway, is the most beautiful result of space weather on Earth.

The lights, most commonly found at polar regions, are totally benign, but they signify something serious happening at Earth.

Space weather describes the ever-changing conditions in space, caused by intense radiation and colossal amounts of energetic material that the Sun blasts in every direction.

When solar storms reach Earth, they intefere with our planet's magnetic field, creating geomagnetic storms with the potential to disrupt and even destroy infrastructure in space and on the ground.

This week, space weather is under the lime light as experts from across Europe meet at the European Space Weather Week in Liege, Belgium.

Find out more, here, and follow the hashtag #ESWW16 on Twitter.

Restless star makes for stunning storm
Safety & Security

Restless star makes for stunning storm

Image 4206 views 90 likes
ESA's SOSMAG space weather monitor launched
Agency

First space weather ‘piggyback’ kit launched into space

Image 1696 views 44 likes
ISS transits the Sun, Space Weather
Safety & Security

Crossing our Sun

Image 3370 views 87 likes
What is space weather?
Enabling & Support

What is space weather?

Image 4209 views 78 likes
#AuroraHunters at Eiscat, Tromso
Safety & Security

Thank you #AuroraHunters!

Image 883 views 13 likes