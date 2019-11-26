Space. Where do Europeans stand?

Where does the topic of space come in the priorities of European citizens? Presented in this infographic, the answers may surprise you.

Two Harris Interactive studies conducted online for ESA in December 2018 and September 2019 reveal how passionate and concerned Europeans are about space and its challenges.

The studies used a representative sample of more than 5000 people from the five most populous countries in Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom).

Study results, download the graphical summary:

December 2018

September 2019

Harris Interactive summary comparison December 2018 and September 2019:

In English

In French