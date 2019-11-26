Agency

Space. Where do Europeans stand?

26/11/2019 616 views 19 likes 434046 ID

Where does the topic of space come in the priorities of European citizens? Presented in this infographic, the answers may surprise you.

Two Harris Interactive studies conducted online for ESA in December 2018 and September 2019 reveal how passionate and concerned Europeans are about space and its challenges.

The studies used a representative sample of more than 5000 people from the five most populous countries in Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom).

Study results, download the graphical summary:
December 2018
September 2019

Harris Interactive summary comparison December 2018 and September 2019:
In English
In French

Agency

European Researchers' Night 2019

Video 00:03:39 1275 views 41 likes
Agency

Intermediate Ministerial Meeting, Madrid, 25 October 2018

Image 243 views 1 likes
Agency

Intermediate Ministerial Meeting, Madrid, 25 October 2018

Image 220 views 2 likes
Agency

Intermediate Ministerial Meeting, Madrid, 25 October 2018

Image 228 views 1 likes
Agency

Intermediate Ministerial Meeting, Madrid, 25 October 2018

Image 412 views 3 likes