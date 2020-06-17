ESA title
When Vega met satellites
Enabling & Support

When Vega met satellites

17/06/2020 609 views 31 likes 440456 ID

The upper composite containing 53 separate satellites being attached to the rest of the Vega launcher, ahead of Friday morning’s launch from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

This will be the inaugural launch of Vega’s Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) dispenser, providing a ‘ride share’ service for multiple small missions, ranging from 1 kg CubeSats up to 500 kg minisatellites.

A total of eight European states have satellites aboard the flight, including four ESA payloads – the 100 kg ESAIL microsatellite and three CubeSats: Simba, PICASSO and FSSCat which carries pioneering AI technology named Φ-sat-1.

Notice the air conditioning umbilical fitted to the upper composite, used to keep the delicate satellites cool, dry and comfortable in the humid conditions of French Guiana.

Follow the launch on ESA Web TV from 03:36 CEST, with liftoff due at 03:51 CEST (01:51 UTC, 10:51 on Thursday night French Guiana time).

Enabling & Support

Vega Flight VV03 is assembled in Kourou

Image 1232 views 11 likes
Vega's upper composite containing 53 satellites secured on the SSMS dispenser move to the launch zone for Europe's first rideshare mission.
Enabling & Support

Vega's ridesharing satellites are moved to the launch zone

Image 18 views 1 likes
Vega's ridesharing satellites secured on the SSMS dispenser inside the fairing are hoisted to the top of the mobile gantry at Europe's Spaceport.
Enabling & Support

Hoisting Vega's ridesharing payloads

Image 16 views 0 likes
Vega's Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) dispenser holding 53 satellites is stowed inside Vega's fairing at Europe's Spaceport.
Enabling & Support

Multiple satellites stowed in Vega fairing

Image 10 views 0 likes
Vega's new Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) dispenser will release 53 satellites on Europe's first rideshare flight VV16, dedicated to light satellites.
Enabling & Support

Multiple satellites stowed in Vega fairing

Image 15 views 0 likes