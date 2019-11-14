Science & Exploration

Challenging spacewalks for Luca

14/11/2019 736 views 37 likes 432827 ID 00:03:40
English

On 20 July 2019, ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano was launched to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. During the Beyond mission he will participate in several spacewalks (EVA) to repair the dark matter hunter Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, or AMS-02. Attached to the station during the STS-134 shuttle mission in May 2011, the AMS was never designed to be maintained in orbit. Luca has trained extensively for this challenging task, which will involve complicated techniques and the use of specially-designed tools.

This A&B Roll recalls Luca Parmitano's preparations to repair the AMS at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, USA, with interviews in English, Italian and French.

