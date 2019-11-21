You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!
The latest Harris Interactive survey conducted on behalf of ESA reveals out-of-this-world aspirations for European citizens when it comes to space activities. Find out more in this short video, and look out for the full report - coming soon!
ESA - European Space Agency
