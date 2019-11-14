Agency

Paxi on the ISS: EVA suits

Our alien friend Paxi went to visit American astronaut Anne McClain on board the International Space Station. Anne shows Paxi the EVA suits that astronauts wear during a spacewalk outside of the ISS.

