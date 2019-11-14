Paxi on the ISS: EVA suits

You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!
Our alien friend Paxi went to visit American astronaut Anne McClain on board the International Space Station. Anne shows Paxi the EVA suits that astronauts wear during a spacewalk outside of the ISS.
