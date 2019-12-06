Science & Exploration

Cheops: Europe's Exoplanet Mission

06/12/2019 327 views 14 likes 433793 ID 00:02:45
English

ESA’s first mission dedicated to investigating planets outside our solar system is scheduled for launch on a Soyuz rocket from the European spaceport in French Guiana on 17 December 2019.

Cheops – Characterising ExOPlanet Satellite – will study known exoplanets that are orbiting bright stars. The aim is to obtain detailed information about these planets to find out more about their composition and internal structure.

The mission is a partnership between ESA and Switzerland with additional contributions from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

Science & Exploration

CHEOPS - characterising Exoplanets

Video 00:01:00 91 views 0 likes
Science & Exploration

Cheops - science in action

Video 00:00:59 188 views 0 likes
Science & Exploration

Cheops: science in action

Video 00:03:30 1076 views 9 likes
Countries contributing to Cheops
Science & Exploration

Countries contributing to Cheops

Image 427 views 3 likes
Science & Exploration

Exoplanet science with Cheops

Video 00:04:32 478 views 0 likes