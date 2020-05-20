ESA title
Discussion on space for healthcare after COVID-19

20/05/2020 207 views 10 likes 439462 ID 01:20:00
Replay of a live streamed conversation with European experts on how space can help healthcare that took place on ESA Web TV on 20 May 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has challenged the world’s health systems. However space-enabled telemedicine is enabling medics to care for some patients remotely. These include people receiving critical care during a medical emergency as well as routine appointments for conditions such as pregnancy.

Guests:
* Vanessa Candeais, former Head of Global Health and Healthcare Industries, and Member of Executive Committee, World Economic Forum
* Elisabeth Healey, former ESA Medical Doctor at the Concordia research base in Antarctica
* Walter Ricciardi, Professor of Hygiene and Public Health Medicine at the Università Cattolica di Roma, Italy
* Fabien Schneider, Senior Programme Manager for Telemedicine, Learning and Knowledge Production at Médecins Sans Frontières 
* Jan Wörner, ESA Director General
Moderated by Donatella Ponziani, Downstream Gateway Officer at ESA.

