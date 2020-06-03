ESA title
Discussion on education during the COVID-19 pandemic

Replay of a conversation between European experts on how space can help with post-millennials’ education and social lives, recorded on 3 June 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge effect on schoolchildren across Europe. Schools have switched to online and distance teaching following the lockdown imposed by many countries to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Guests discussed how national education systems have responded to online schooling, access to communications tools for students, the importance of the social component in the learning process, and how space can help support education systems.

Participants were:
* Frank Santeugini, a secondary school pupil at the West London Free School
* Anna Uronen, a primary school teacher in the Finnish education system
* Jan Wörner, ESA Director General
* Vasilis Zervos, associate professor in space economics and policy at the International Space University, Strasbourg

The discussion was moderated by Donatella Ponziani, Downstream Gateway Officer at ESA.

