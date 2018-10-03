Latest News
Teach with the Moon17 January 2019 This weekend Europe will be treated to a spectacular lunar eclipse on 21 January. This event is one of many exciting events related to lunar science and exploration this year. To support the educational community in running activities relating to the...
About Teach with the Moon 17 December 2018 Teach with the Moon is a new webpage that collects a series of inspirational educational materials that can be used in the classroom to run STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) curricular activities and trigger students’ interest in...
Paxi and Our Moon 03 October 2018 Join Paxi as he explores the Moon. In this video, targeted at children aged between 6 and 12, Paxi explains the Moon's phases and eclipses.