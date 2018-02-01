Apply to ESA’s teacher workshops!

Hands-on activities for teachers ESA is organising its 9th Summer Teacher Workshop from 10 to 13 July 2018, as well as its 4th Autumn Teacher Workshop from 4 to 7 October 2018. Both workshops will take place in the Netherlands and are dedicated to European primary and secondary school teachers. The deadline to apply for both workshops is Wednesday 21 March 09:00 CET. Inspired by real and actual ESA space missions and programmes, participants will be given stimulating talks and training on how to include space in their lessons to make science and technology exciting for their students. Organised around three main space themes, Space Exploration, Earth Observation and Technology, the workshop, identical in both editions, will provide teachers with a unique professional development opportunity, and, through training sessions, will demonstrate how space can be used to teach Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curricular subjects in school. The workshops will feature keynote lectures from top-level space experts and visits to the ESTEC facilities. During the hands-on sessions, participants will explore and discuss classroom experiments and demonstrations. This is a unique opportunity for teachers to network with education peers and space experts from across Europe.

Teachers working together Who can apply?

The workshops are open to primary and secondary school teachers of STEM-related subjects residing and working within any of ESA’s Member and Associate States*. Please note that priority will be given to teachers who have not participated in previous teacher workshops given by ESA. How and when to apply

Teachers wishing to participate in one of the workshops should complete the application form. Teachers are selected based on the information provided. It is mandatory to complete all the fields on the online form. The deadline for receipt of applications for both workshops is 21 March 2018, 09:00 CET. Successful applicants will be informed before 30 March 2018. Workshop details

Both workshops will take place in Leiden, the Netherlands, close to ESA’s ESTEC establishment. The summer workshop will begin on Tuesday 10 July at 09:00 CEST and will conclude on Friday 13 July at 16:30 CEST. A part of the programme will be dedicated to visiting ESTEC as well as the Space Expo museum. The autumn edition will begin on Thursday 4 October at 9:00 CEST and will end on Sunday 7 October at 16:30 CEST. On the last day, workshop participants will visit ESTEC and take part in the ESTEC Open Day. Attendance to the entire workshop is mandatory.

Teachers attending space-related lecture Participants are expected to bring their personal laptops. Free internet access will be organised on location. The working language of the workshop will be English. The workshop is therefore only open to participants who have proficient knowledge of the language. Follow this link if you want to make a self-assessment of your English level.

Sponsorship and costs

There is no fee to participate in the workshop. ESA will arrange and sponsor the cost of hotel rooms for 4 nights, necessary local transport during the workshop, lunch and refreshments, as well as one social dinner. Participants are expected to cover the full cost of their travel to and from Leiden, the Netherlands, and the cost of evening meals, with the exception of one social dinner offered by ESA. For questions, please contact us at teachers @ esa.int.