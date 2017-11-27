Watch live an Education Inflight Call with ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli on 4 December 2017

On Monday 4 December, teachers and students from the Czech Republic, Austria, Finland, and Italy will be connected live by video connection with ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli, currently living and working on the International Space Station (ISS). Follow the event in livestream!

Teachers will be asking questions directly to Paolo Nespoli about the challenges and adventures of living in space. A livestream of the whole event, including the introductions at each site before the inflight call, can be viewed below.

Livestream will start at 16:05 CET (15:05 GMT, 17:05 EET). The inflight call will start at around 16:40 CET and will last about 20 minutes. Don’t miss it!

The local events are organised by ESERO Czech Republic, ESERO Austria, Nordic ESERO, and the Education team at the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and the ESA Education Office. These events, which will have the presence of primary and secondary school teachers and students, will take place in Prague, Linz, Helsinki, and at ESA’s ESRIN centre in Frascati.

The inflight call with Paolo Nespoli is part of a vast range of educational activities delivered by ESA and the European Space Education Resource Office (ESERO) project. There are currently 12 operational ESERO Offices across Europe, covering 14 ESA Member States. ESA’s ESERO project is a collaboration between ESA, national space agencies and educational partners.

ESEROs design and disseminate classroom resources – all tailored to the national school curricula and language - which make use of space to make teaching and learning of STEM subjects more appealing and effective. In addition, they offer teacher training workshops and conferences for both primary and secondary school teachers, and support educational hands-on projects in the country. Through their activities, ESEROs also raise awareness about STEM-related career prospects and promote the importance of space in our daily life.