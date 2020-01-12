Agency N° 26–2019: Call for Media: Director General’s Annual Press Conference 19 December 2019

ESA invites media to a start of year press conference laying out plans for the new budget committed to by Member States at Space19+ and looking ahead at 2020. ESA Director General Jan Wörner and ESA Directors will meet the media at the ESA headquarters in Paris on the morning of Wednesday, 15 January 2020.

In 2020, we are looking forward to the launches of Solar Orbiter and ExoMars 2020, key missions in Science and Exploration, as well as Sentinel-6A, and the return to flight of Vega. We will welcome back Luca Parmitano from his Beyond mission, and continue to prepare for future exploration in low Earth orbit and at the lunar Gateway. Our new Space Safety and Security programme will be of vital importance as we monitor and mitigate threats in space and from space. The new funding promised at Space19+ will open up Enabling and Support activities such as innovative technologies following up ideas from our open innovation platform and renewing our technology infrastructure including improving laboratories and digitalisation. Space19+ also reinforced our belief that climate change and environmental monitoring are of paramount importance to our Member States, and we will work to ensure our decision makers have the best possible data. Other space applications are becoming more important by the day such as satellite for 5G and the Internet of Things, as well as new navigation applications, and downstream use of space data to improve life on Earth.

Programme (times in CET) 09:00 Doors open 09:30 Introductory remarks reflecting on Space19+, the ESA Council at Ministerial Level held in Seville, Spain, in November 2019, followed by key themes and events for the coming year. The floor will then be opened for an interactive question-and-answer session with the ESA Director General and Programme Directors. 11:00 End

Accreditation The press conference will take place at ESA headquarters: 24 rue du Général Bertrand, 75015 Paris, France. Please register online at: https://www.esa.int/Contact/mediaregistration by 12 January 2020. The press conference will be streamed at esawebtv.esa.int Upcoming events are posted on the launch calendar and events calendar.

