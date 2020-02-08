Back to Index French German Italian Spanish Dutch
Agency

N° 28–2020: Call for media: ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano returns from commanding the Space Station

22 January 2020

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano is returning to Earth after six months on the International Space Station. He will land with Alexander Skvortsov and Christina Koch in Kazakhstan on 6 February 2020 after 201 days in space. Luca will fly directly to ESA’s European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne for an expected arrival around 21:00 GMT (22:00 CET).

Media are invited to welcome Luca on his arrival at the military side of Cologne Bonn Airport where he will give a statement after the long and intense trip back from space. There are no opportunities for interviews on that day.

Please register your attendance at the airport at the link below.

Luca will give a news conference at EAC on 8 February at 11:30 GMT (12:30 CET). Media are invited for an optional tour of the centre.

Please register your attendance via the link below.

Luca was launched into space on 20 July 2019 in a Soyuz spacecraft with NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov. His seven-month mission saw him take command of the International Space Station and conduct complex spacewalks to repair the cosmic-particle-hunting Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer instrument, AMS-02.

Luca supported more than 50 European experiments and 200 international experiments in space. Other highlights were Luca making the first ‘live DJ session’ in Earth orbit, addressing world leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 25 and talking to Nobel Laureates about exoplanets and the chemistry of batteries.

Astronaut availability is limited on return from missions, because they have a busy schedule of science experiments and rehabilitation after more than six months working in weightlessness. Teams at EAC monitor the astronauts’ health and advise on diet and exercise to ensure astronauts stay fit, but events may move or can be cancelled at short notice.

Luca Parmitano’s arrival at Cologne Bonn Airport

 

Event programme (all times in CET)

21:00 Cologne Bonn Airport arrival and registration

22:00 Expected landing and arrival of Luca Parmitano

23:00/23:30 End of the event

Location:

Flugbereitschaft BMVg

Flughafenstraße 1, 51147 Cologne - Germany

https://goo.gl/maps/SbwDtJpjEz6n3kocA

News conference at ESA’s European Astronaut Centre (EAC)

 

Event programme, 8 February 2020 (all times in CET)

From 11:00 EAC arrival and registration

12:30 Start of the press conference

13:30 End of the press conference

Opportunities for individual interviews opportunities as mentioned below.

Location:

ESA European Astronaut Centre

Linder Hoehe

D-51147 Cologne - Germany

http://www.esa.int/About_Us/EAC/How_to_reach_us

 

Speakers

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano (individual interviews not possible)

Jan Wörner, ESA Director General (interviews available on request)

David Parker, ESA Director for Human and Robotic Exploration (interviews available on request)

Frank De Winne, Head of the European Astronaut Centre, Lead ISS Operations and Astronaut Group (interviews available on request)

Samantha Cristoforetti, ESA astronaut (interviews available on request)

Livestream: This event will be shown live on ESA Web TV: https://www.esa.int/esawebtv

Media Registration

 

Media representatives with press or social media credentials please register before 2 February at:

https://www.esa.int/Contact/mediaregistration

Please register separately for the arrival/welcome of Luca Parmitano at Cologne Bonn Airport on 6 February and the EAC news conference on 8 February.

Social media participants should check here that they meet the eligibility criteria before applying. http://www.esa.int/ESA/Connect_with_us/Application_for_ESA_Social_Media_Credential  Note that there is no dedicated social media event; those attending with social media accreditation will have the same access to the event as traditional/online news media.

Please ensure you bring your passport or valid ID card (no driving licenses) to gain access to the German Aerospace Centre, DLR, campus, on which EAC is located. Latest date for registration is 2 February for both events.

Information

 

More information about ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano and his Beyond mission: http://lucaparmitano.esa.int/ and in the mission brochure: http://esamultimedia.esa.int/docs/HRE/Beyond_interactive_EN.pdf

More information about ESA: www.esa.int

Images:

Luca Parmitano: http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Keywords/People/Luca_Parmitano/(result_type)/images

Beyond mission: https://www.flickr.com/photos/esa_events/albums/72157709893098626

Beyond infographics: http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Sets/Beyond_mission_infographics/(result_type)/images

Spacewalk infographics: http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Search?SearchText=spacewalk+AND+infographic&result_type=images

ESA’s Photo Library for Professionals: http://www.esa-photolibrary.com 

Terms and conditions for using ESA images: www.esa.int/spaceinimages/ESA_Multimedia/Copyright_Notice_Images

For questions or more information related to ESA images, please contact directly spaceinimages@esa.int.

 

Videos:

ESA Human Spaceflight videos: http://www.esa.int/spaceinvideos/Directorates/Human_Spaceflight

Luca Parmitano videos: http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Search?SearchText=luca+parmitano+AND+training&result_type=videos

ESA’s Video Library for Professionals: http://www.esa.int/esatv/Videos_for_Professionals

Terms and conditions for using ESA videos:  http://www.esa.int/spaceinvideos/Terms_and_Conditions

For questions or more information related to ESA videos, please contact directly spaceinvideos@esa.int.

 

Social media:

Mission hashtag – #MissionBeyond

Twitter: @esaspaceflight, @esa, @astro_luca

Facebook: @EuropeanSpaceAgency, @AstronautLucaParmitano

Instagram: @EuropeanSpaceAgency

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ESA

For further information:

ESA Newsroom and Media Relations

Email: media@esa.int

Tel: +49 2203 60 01121

Tel: +49 (0) 171 96 36 57 9