N° 28–2020: Call for media: ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano returns from commanding the Space Station
22 January 2020
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano is returning to Earth after six months on the International Space Station. He will land with Alexander Skvortsov and Christina Koch in Kazakhstan on 6 February 2020 after 201 days in space. Luca will fly directly to ESA’s European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne for an expected arrival around 21:00 GMT (22:00 CET).
Media are invited to welcome Luca on his arrival at the military side of Cologne Bonn Airport where he will give a statement after the long and intense trip back from space. There are no opportunities for interviews on that day.
Luca will give a news conference at EAC on 8 February at 11:30 GMT (12:30 CET). Media are invited for an optional tour of the centre.
Luca was launched into space on 20 July 2019 in a Soyuz spacecraft with NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov. His seven-month mission saw him take command of the International Space Station and conduct complex spacewalks to repair the cosmic-particle-hunting Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer instrument, AMS-02.
Luca supported more than 50 European experiments and 200 international experiments in space. Other highlights were Luca making the first ‘live DJ session’ in Earth orbit, addressing world leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 25 and talking to Nobel Laureates about exoplanets and the chemistry of batteries.
Astronaut availability is limited on return from missions, because they have a busy schedule of science experiments and rehabilitation after more than six months working in weightlessness. Teams at EAC monitor the astronauts’ health and advise on diet and exercise to ensure astronauts stay fit, but events may move or can be cancelled at short notice.
Luca Parmitano’s arrival at Cologne Bonn Airport
Event programme (all times in CET)
21:00 Cologne Bonn Airport arrival and registration
22:00 Expected landing and arrival of Luca Parmitano
23:00/23:30 End of the event
Location:
Flugbereitschaft BMVg
Flughafenstraße 1, 51147 Cologne - Germany
News conference at ESA’s European Astronaut Centre (EAC)
Event programme, 8 February 2020 (all times in CET)
From 11:00 EAC arrival and registration
12:30 Start of the press conference
13:30 End of the press conference
Opportunities for individual interviews opportunities as mentioned below.
Location:
ESA European Astronaut Centre
Linder Hoehe
D-51147 Cologne - Germany
http://www.esa.int/About_Us/EAC/How_to_reach_us
Speakers
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano (individual interviews not possible)
Jan Wörner, ESA Director General (interviews available on request)
David Parker, ESA Director for Human and Robotic Exploration (interviews available on request)
Frank De Winne, Head of the European Astronaut Centre, Lead ISS Operations and Astronaut Group (interviews available on request)
Samantha Cristoforetti, ESA astronaut (interviews available on request)
Livestream: This event will be shown live on ESA Web TV: https://www.esa.int/esawebtv
Media Registration
