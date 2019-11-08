Media are invited to join ESA and CERN experts at the European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne, Germany, 15 November 2019, to watch ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano perform the first in a series of complex spacewalks to service the cosmic-particle-hunting Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS-02).

In a live linkup between the ESA’s EAC and the European Laboratory for Particle Physics CERN, astronaut experts and scientists will provide specialist insight and commentary on what will be the most challenging series of spacewalks since those to repair the Hubble Space Telescope.

Originally intended to operate for three years and never designed to be maintained in orbit, the AMS-02 particle physics instrument has produced results that are shaping researchers’ understanding of cosmic rays. Luca and his spacewalking partner NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan trained extensively to service the instrument ahead of their mission, but 15 November will be their first opportunity to examine their work site. Luca will be the lead spacewalker, a position known as ‘EV1’, another first for a European astronaut.

The EAC event will begin at 11:50 GMT (12:50 CET) – 20 minutes before Luca and Andrew exit the airlock at 12:10 GMT (13:10 CET). Experts from both sites, including the first European International Space Station commander Frank De Winne, will cover spacewalk preparation, the results AMS-02 that has achieved to date and the complexity of the task, with the opportunity for media to ask questions.

Live interactive coverage and commentary will run until 14:00 GMT (15:00 CET). This will be followed by interview opportunities. A working lunch will be provided and media are welcome to stay and watch the entire spacewalk at EAC if they wish.

Please indicate whether you would like an interview slot during your registration and state which of the ESA speakers you would like to interview.

Speakers:

Frank de Winne (ISS Operations and Astronaut Group Leader)

Herve Stevenin (Head of ESA EVA and Parabolic Flight Training Unit)

Andrea Boyd (ESA Eurocom Team Coordinator)

Stefan Schael, German AMS-02 Project lead, Astrophysicist, RWTH Aachen University

Location:

ESA European Astronaut Centre

Linder Hoehe

D-51147 Cologne

Germany

http://www.esa.int/About_Us/EAC/How_to_reach_us