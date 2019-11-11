The ESA Council at Ministerial Level, Space 19+ - www.esa.int/space19plus , will take place at FIBES in Seville, Spain, on 27 and 28 November 2019.

Ministers from the ESA Member States along with Associate Member Slovenia and Cooperating State Canada will meet to discuss future space activities for Europe and particularly, the budget of Europe’s space agency for the coming three years.

ESA is seeking an increase in funding for the mandatory programme supported by all of the Member States, and for an ambitious portfolio of optional programmes. These are structured along four main pillars – science and exploration, space safety and security, applications and enabling and support activities. The proposals carry an overarching motto of Inspiration, Competitiveness and Responsibility.

Time is of the essence for decisions to be taken by Member States in view of global challenges such as climate change where space has proven to be essential in providing data for scientific understanding and for critical evidence-based decision-making.

The proposal also calls for responsibility from Europe in tackling threats in space and from space through the new programme on Space Safety. This includes proposals to reduce space debris, to automate control of the increasing space traffic and to mitigate dangers from asteroids and space weather.

All of ESA’s activities, including those in cooperation with the European Commission, will be under consideration. ESA’s goal is to continue to bring its Member States together for those joint activities that offer the best results and stimulate competitiveness in European industry. We also continue to work with Europe’s scientific communities to think of the most challenging and exciting programmes that offer value for money and inspiration to our funders – the public.