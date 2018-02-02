Live: celebrating 10 years of European space science
Join us live from ESA’s technical heart in the Netherlands on 7 February for the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Columbus laboratory and the launch of the first Automated Transfer Vehicle.
One space lab, five spacecraft, 10 years of success. Nearly a decade ago, the Columbus laboratory set sail for humanity’s new world of space.
Shortly afterwards, the first Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV) arrived at the International Space Station as the most reliable and complex spacecraft ever built in Europe.
This event is a unique opportunity to re-live exciting milestones and will feature a connection to the International Space Station as well as a look into space exploration plans.
Tune in to celebrate the past, present and future of Europe’s major contributions to the Station with the larger Columbus family of planners, builders, scientists, support teams and astronauts.
Programme (times CET)
|13:30
|Welcome by Jan Wörner, ESA Director General
|13:50
|Roundtable “How did Europe join the Space Station?” led by Jörg Feustel-Büechl
|14:25
|Roundtable “Challenges of a space adventure – from development to launch”, led by Alan Thirkettle
|15:10
|Video link with the Columbus Control Centre in Germany
|15:25
|Coffee break
|16:00
|Roundtable “A decade of European research”, led by Marc Heppener
|16:40
|Conversation with ESA astronauts
|17:15
|Live call with the International Space Station; ESA goes commercial: signing of agreement for the Bartolomeo all-in-one space service, led by David Parker; Closing remarks
|18:00
|End
