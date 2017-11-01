Wanted: a medical doctor for a cold adventure

Want to help humanity’s exploration of our Solar System? Do you have a medical degree and are not afraid of the dark or the cold? ESA is looking for someone to spend over six months in Antarctica running research to prepare for missions to the Moon and Mars.

The Italian–French Concordia research station sits on an Antarctic plateau 3200 m above sea level. So far south, the Sun does not rise above the horizon in the winter for four months. There is reduced oxygen in the air and temperatures outside can drop to –80°C.

Its unique location and extreme conditions resemble aspects of living on another planet. You will not be alone, however – up to 15 people spend the winter in Antarctica keeping the station running with scientists working on glaciology, astronomy and climate studies.