ESA astronaut Pedro Duque appointed to new Spanish government

Pedro Duque

The new Spanish Prime Minister has announced his intention to appoint Spanish ESA astronaut Pedro Duque as Minister for Science, Innovation and Universities.

“It is a great privilege to be able to transfer my experience as an astronaut, project manager and space sector CEO to my new role in the government,” says Duque.

“I am looking forward to increasing awareness in science and technology among Spanish citizens.”

Duque became the first Spanish citizen in space, when he was launched on the Space Shuttle Discovery for STS-95 mission from 29 October to 7 November 1998. The nine-day mission was dedicated to research in weightlessness and the study of the Sun. Pedro was responsible for the five ESA scientific facilities and for the computer system on the Space Shuttle.

Duque made his second spaceflight when he flew the 10-day Cervantes mission on the International Space Station from 18 to 28 October 2003. He was Flight Engineer on the Soyuz TMA-3 as part of Expedition 7/8.

On this mission, he ran an extensive experiment programme in life and physical sciences, Earth observation, education and technology, including experiments in the Microgravity Science Glovebox, a research facility developed in Europe.