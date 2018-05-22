Follow the launch and docking of ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst

ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst will be launched into space on 6 June at 11:12 GMT (13:12 CEST) alongside Roscosmos commander Sergei Prokopyev and NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor. Watch the launch and docking live with commentary by ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer.

The trio will blast off from Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan and will arrive at the International Space Station two days later, marking the start of Alexander’s Horizons mission.