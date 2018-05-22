Follow the launch and docking of ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst
ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst will be launched into space on 6 June at 11:12 GMT (13:12 CEST) alongside Roscosmos commander Sergei Prokopyev and NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor. Watch the launch and docking live with commentary by ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer.
The trio will blast off from Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan and will arrive at the International Space Station two days later, marking the start of Alexander’s Horizons mission.
After 34 orbits of Earth, ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst will arrive at the International Space Station on 8 June at 13:07 GMT (15:07 CEST). His Soyuz spacecraft will dock with the Station's Rassvet module. The hatch will open about two hours later, marking the start of the Horizons mission. This will be Alexander’s second spaceflight. He will also be the second ESA astronaut to take over command of the International Space Station. The Horizons science programme is packed with European research: over 50 experiments will deliver benefits to people on Earth as well as prepare for future space exploration.
6 June 2018
|Launch broadcast starts
|10:15 GMT
|12:15 CEST
|Liftoff
|11:12 GMT
|13:12 CEST
8 June 2018
|Docking coverage starts
|12:15 GMT
|14:15 CEST
|Docking
|13:07 GMT
|15:07 CEST
|Hatch opening coverage starts
|14:30 GMT
|16:30 CEST
|Hatch opening
|15:05 GMT
|17:05 CEST
